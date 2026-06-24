Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States would not do anything to undermine the security of its Persian Gulf allies when it comes to dealings with Iran and insisted that the Strait of Hormuz must remain “open and free.”

Rubio made the remarks during a visit to Kuwait City, where he met Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al Sabah as Washington seeks to reassure regional allies after the Iran war and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Rubio added that a technical group on Iran would reconvene later this month.

His comments come as the US-Iran memorandum has reopened commercial movement through Hormuz but left disputes over how the waterway will be managed, including Iranian claims of authority over permissions and future fees.