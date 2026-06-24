US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran had told Washington it would not seek tolls, insurance costs or other charges from ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Iran has informed the U.S. that ... there are ‘NO TOLLS, NO INSURANCE COSTS, & NO OTHER CHARGES OF ANY KIND BEING SOUGHT OR RECEIVED BY IRAN ON SHIPS TRAVELING THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ,’" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"If this is false information, negotiations would end, immediately!" he added.

Trump also said the United States had not released Iranian funds to Tehran. He said Washington would release some Iranian money under US control to American farmers and ranchers to buy corn, wheat, soybeans and other food for Iran.

"Food is desperately needed in Iran, and we will be purchasing it for them exclusively from the United States," Trump wrote.