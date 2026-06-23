Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday as part of President Masoud Pezeshkian’s delegation on a state visit to Pakistan, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said.

Araghchi was received at Nur Khan Airbase by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the ministry said.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry said the two countries shared ties rooted in history, faith and culture, and welcomed the Iranian delegation to Islamabad.