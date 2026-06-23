Iran says talks for final US deal depend on implementation of key MoU terms
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said negotiations with the United States on a final agreement would begin only after Washington and Tehran start implementing five key provisions of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.
Under the MoU, those provisions include ending military operations on all fronts, removing the US naval blockade, restoring safe commercial passage through the Strait of Hormuz, issuing waivers for Iranian oil exports and related transactions, and making Iran’s frozen or restricted funds fully available. Baghaei said talks on the final deal would begin once implementation of these articles is underway.