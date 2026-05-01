Alaeddin was violently arrested and, after dozens of days, his family was told to collect his body, the source said.

He had gone to a hospital to follow up on the condition of his brother, Hamid Alaeddin, who had been shot during protests. Some of Hesam Alaeddin’s electronic devices were seized there.

A week later, when he went to retrieve the devices and follow up on the matter, he was arrested and taken to his home for questioning and a search, according to the source.

He was severely beaten at his home with various objects and died there, but authorities concealed his death and treated him as if he were still a living detainee.

Hesam Alaeddin was a relative of Ahmad Alaeddin, one of the owners of Tehran’s famous Alaeddin shopping center.