US President Donald Trump said Iran had agreed to long-term, high-level nuclear inspections, adding that he would not allow further negotiations without such an agreement.

“Iran has fully and completely agreed to highest level Nuclear inspections long into the future (Infinity!!!). This will insure ‘Nuclear Honesty.’ If they did not agree to this, there would be no further negotiations,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Trump said he had agreed to let the Strait of Hormuz remain open and avoid a further naval blockade, though he said US ships would remain in place in case the blockade needed to be restored.

He said funds and sanctions relief being released by the US Treasury would go into a US-controlled escrow account and be used only to buy food and medical supplies from the United States, including corn, wheat and soybeans.

“The Money and/or Sanctions that the U.S. Treasury is releasing goes into escrow, controlled by the U.S.A., and will be used for the purchase of food and medical supplies, exclusively from the United States, including Corn, Wheat, and Soybeans from our great American Farmers,” he said.