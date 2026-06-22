Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said fighting in Lebanon has stopped and that Tehran would “powerfully” pursue the outcome of recent negotiations in Switzerland.

Speaking to a state TV reporter aboard a plane bound for Oman, Ghalibaf said the talks would aim to secure Lebanon’s “territorial integrity and national sovereignty,” adding that the issue would not be abandoned until a final result is reached.

He said military gains become lasting only when they are registered “legally and politically,” arguing that without diplomacy, efforts on the battlefield would not bear fruit.

“Sometimes conditions emerge in the military sphere where diplomacy must carry out the task,” he said, adding that diplomacy can pursue the same mission sought by military forces when it cannot be achieved on the ground.