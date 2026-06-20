US Central Command said commercial ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz increased on June 20, with US forces continuing to operate in the area in support of freedom of navigation.

CENTCOM said safe passage through the international waterway remained intact, with 55 merchant ships transiting the strait during the day and carrying large amounts of cargo and more than 17 million barrels of oil to global markets.

The statement was released after Iran announced the closure of the strategic waterway.

CENTCOM also cited a Joint Maritime Information Center advisory affirming safe passage for vessels along a designated route “free of arbitrary requirement claims or impediments.”

“U.S. forces remain present and vigilant to ensure all aspects of the agreement with Iran are adhered to, obeyed, and in full force and effect,” the statement said.