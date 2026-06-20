The heads of Iran's three branches of power - the government, the parliament and the judiciary - discussed upcoming negotiations and post-war recovery efforts in a meeting hosted by President Masoud Pezeshkian, his office said.

The meeting was attended by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who is also Iran's chief negotiator in US talks, and Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei.

According to the statement, the three officials reviewed the country’s latest political, economic, social and international developments, including conditions following the recent war.

They also discussed measures to strengthen national resilience, improve coordination among state institutions, speed up compensation for war-related damage and rebuild capacities affected during the conflict.

The statement did not name the United States, but said the “process of upcoming negotiations,” the need for coordination among responsible bodies and strategies to protect national interests within the framework of the country’s broader policies were among the key issues discussed.