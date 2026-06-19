IRGC set up covert Iraqi cells to strike Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and UAE - Reuters
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps set up secretive cells in Iraq to carry out drone attacks on Persian Gulf Arab states hosting US forces, bypassing established militia networks to avoid detection, Reuters reported, citing eight Iraqi sources.
The previously unreported groups launched at least seven drone attacks between April 20 and May 17 from desert areas near Basra and Samawa, targeting sites in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, three of the sources told Reuters.
The cells, each made up of about 10 elite Iraqi Shiite fighters, included some members drawn from the Islamic Resistance in Iraq umbrella group but operated outside its command structure and reported directly to the IRGC, according to the sources.
Reuters said the shift reflected an effort by the IRGC to preserve Iran’s ability to project force across the region while its proxy groups are weakened and its military and economic resources are depleted.
“The newer groups established by the IRGC appear smaller, more ideologically hardened and more tightly controlled, reflecting Iran’s need to conserve resources amid economic strain,” retired Iraqi army general Jasim al-Bahadli told Reuters.
The report comes days after the US and Iranian presidents signed an interim agreement to end the war and begin negotiations on difficult issues including Tehran’s nuclear program. The agreement does not address Iran’s support for regional armed groups, which Iranian officials have said is not up for discussion.
The US State Department told Reuters it expected Iraq to take immediate steps to dismantle Iran’s destabilizing tools in the country, including the IRGC and Iran-aligned militias.
Iraq’s new prime minister, Ali al-Zaidi, discussed plans with US envoy Tom Barrack to ensure the disarmament of armed groups outside state control and prevent Iraqi territory from being used to threaten regional peace, according to a joint statement cited by Reuters.
Iraqi officials said the attacks included at least three drone strikes targeting Kuwait, two targeting Saudi Arabia and two aimed at the UAE. They said targets included Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem Air Base, where US forces are deployed, and a military terminal at Kuwait International Airport. Reuters said it could not independently verify the accounts.
A member of parliament’s Islamic Revolution Faction warned that Iran should not let the memorandum and the work of the negotiating team distract from military and security priorities.
Ali-Akbar Alizadeh said the country must continue strengthening its forces while pursuing diplomacy.
“We must not neglect the strengthening of military and security forces for even a moment, and the nation’s entire attention must not be focused on the memorandum and the actions of the negotiating team while other essential needs are ignored,” he said.
A member of parliament’s Planning and Budget Commission defended negotiations, saying agreement and talks should not be seen as contradicting resistance.
Rahim Zareh said countries need power on the ground to carry weight at the negotiating table.
“Some believe agreement and negotiation are in conflict with resistance, while the reality is that if a country has no power in the field, it will have nothing to say at the negotiating table,” he said.
The secretariat of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said it would not compromise in future negotiations, including over the rights of the Iranian people, the so-called resistance front and retribution for the death of Iran’s leader.
The secretariat said it would approach the United States with full distrust and closely monitor both the talks and the implementation of any plans.
“If there is any deviation or violation by the American side, reciprocal action will be taken according to a pre-determined plan,” it said.
The easing of tensions between Iran and the United States has raised hopes for economic relief, but after years of declining living standards, many Iranians say any breakthrough will be judged by whether it improves their daily lives.
Iranian authorities now face growing public expectations that any diplomatic opening will translate into tangible economic gains. Many hope that sanctions relief or the release of frozen assets will ease financial pressures and improve living standards.
Economists, however, warn that even if restrictions are lifted, the benefits are unlikely to be felt immediately.
The uncertainty has been compounded by the fact that many of the memorandum's economic provisions remain unclear, including the timing and scope of any sanctions relief or asset releases.
According to a recent survey cited by Deputy Interior Minister Mohammad Bathaei during a press conference this week, 60% of respondents said they could no longer tolerate additional economic pressure.