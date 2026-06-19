A member of parliament’s Islamic Revolution Faction warned that Iran should not let the memorandum and the work of the negotiating team distract from military and security priorities.

Ali-Akbar Alizadeh said the country must continue strengthening its forces while pursuing diplomacy.

“We must not neglect the strengthening of military and security forces for even a moment, and the nation’s entire attention must not be focused on the memorandum and the actions of the negotiating team while other essential needs are ignored,” he said.