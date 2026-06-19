Built on undefined terms, deferred obligations and subjective judgments of compliance, the agreement risks becoming as much a source of future disputes as a mechanism for resolving them.

The fourteen-paragraph document promises an end to hostilities, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a pathway toward broader understandings on sanctions and nuclear issues. Yet it remains a political understanding rather than a legally binding treaty, with few of the mechanisms typically used to define obligations, resolve disputes or enforce compliance.

President Trump signed the document at the Palace of Versailles on June 17, while its formal inauguration by Vice President JD Vance, Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected in Switzerland on June 19.

In the sombre record of diplomatic striving, where the hopes of nations have often foundered on imprecise commitments and competing interpretations, the Islamabad MOU deserves close attention. A close reading reveals vulnerabilities that may yet undermine its promise.

Consider Article 1, which proclaims an “immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon,” while committing the parties to respect Lebanese sovereignty and territorial integrity. On the surface, the language appears definitive. Yet Israel, which is not a party to the agreement, continues to view its positions in southern Lebanon as necessary for its security, while Washington has repeatedly affirmed Israel’s right to self-defense.

Tehran and its allies may read the clause as implying eventual Israeli withdrawal. The facts on the ground, and the separate track of Israel-Lebanon negotiations, suggest a more complicated reality. Key terms such as “all fronts,” “permanent,” and “territorial integrity” remain undefined. No mechanism exists for arbitration or adjudication when disagreements arise. Instead, implementation is largely deferred to future negotiations, even as early Iranian steps on nuclear issues or maritime security may unlock sanctions waivers and access to frozen assets.

This pattern of ambiguity runs throughout the document. The nuclear status quo is to be maintained pending a final agreement. Oil waivers and access to restricted assets are linked to implementation of initial commitments, yet the standard for satisfactory performance remains largely a matter of political judgment.

The sixty-day timetable for negotiating a broader agreement, which may be extended by mutual consent, creates space for diplomacy. It may also give both sides time to consolidate military, political or diplomatic leverage while negotiations continue. President Trump himself has emphasized that the MOU is not a final agreement and has left open the possibility of renewed military action should diplomacy fail.

"Article 5 requires the Islamic Republic to use its 'best efforts' for toll-free passage in the Persian Gulf through Hormuz for sixty days. It also commits the Islamic Republic to keeping the strait open while proposing a future convention among the Persian Gulf littoral states and the Islamic Republic to regulate safe and free navigation in this semi-closed sea.

The experience of the 2018 Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea offers a sobering precedent. After protracted negotiations, the Islamic Republic found itself a minority of one and was compelled to make substantial compromises on its claims.

A similar convention for the Persian Gulf could produce a comparable outcome, even with potential alignment from Qatar and Oman, leaving a bitter taste among many Iranians.

Article 6 calls for the development of a reconstruction and economic development plan worth at least $300 billion. Yet the figure itself remains largely aspirational. The text provides little indication of whether such funding would take the form of grants, loans, private investment or credit facilities.

The distinction matters. While supporters present the provision as evidence of a coming economic windfall, the eventual financial structure could look very different. Much will depend on future negotiations, sanctions policy and the willingness of regional and international actors to participate.

Graver still are the silences. Ballistic missiles and Iran’s regional proxy network, including Hezbollah, receive little explicit treatment in the written text. Issues that have long stood at the center of regional security debates appear to have been deferred, addressed only indirectly or left to subsequent negotiations.

In a relationship shaped by decades of mistrust, such omissions inevitably invite competing interpretations. Without automatic enforcement mechanisms, expanded verification provisions or clearly defined snapback procedures, disputes over compliance may simply return to the negotiating table.

News from Tehran suggests that ultra-hardliners have reacted with fury, while more pragmatic figures around Speaker Ghalibaf appear to regard the agreement as necessary breathing space for a battered Islamic Republic. Israel, meanwhile, has shown little inclination to subordinate its security calculations to diplomatic assurances alone.

Absent precise definitions, objective benchmarks and credible dispute-resolution mechanisms, each side retains considerable latitude in interpreting its obligations. Tehran may claim compliance while continuing activities that Washington views as problematic. Washington may delay or withhold relief based on concerns over enrichment, regional activities or implementation.

At its core, the agreement links performance to relief while providing few objective standards by which performance will be judged. The result is a framework that relies heavily on political trust at a moment when trust remains in short supply.

The Islamabad MOU may succeed in reopening the Strait of Hormuz, reducing tensions and lowering immediate risks of escalation. It may even create the conditions for a broader settlement.

But the architecture of the document suggests that its ultimate durability will depend less on the promises it contains than on the unresolved questions it leaves behind. The coming weeks in Geneva and beyond will determine whether those ambiguities serve as bridges to a lasting agreement—or pathways back to confrontation.