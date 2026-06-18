Israel’s ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said Israel trusts US President Donald Trump to negotiate a peace deal with Iran.

“We have a very strong bond with the United States, with President Trump, his administration. We fought together. We won the war together against Tehran, and we are grateful for his leadership,” Danon told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.

Danon said the memorandum of understanding was “only the start of the negotiations” and that Israel trusted Trump to “do the right thing and will bring a good agreement.”

“We’re going to look at the end results of the negotiations and we trust President Trump. He knows how to negotiate and his commitment that Iran will not have nuclear capability is crucial,” Danon said.