US President Donald Trump denied the United States would make a $300 billion payment to Iran, though the memorandum of understanding he signed refers to a US-enabled plan of at least $300 billion for Iran’s reconstruction and economic development.

“There is no 300 Billion Dollar payment to Iran by the U.S. That’s Fake News! All there is for the U.S. is Success, Lower Oil Prices, and Victory. Check out the Stock Market. Dumocrat propaganda at play!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The fund has been described as being made up of private-sector money, backed by commitments from companies in the United States, Persian Gulf Arab states, Asia, South America and Africa, with no government money or grants.

Article six of the memorandum of understanding, as read out by a US official on Wednesday, says the United States will work with regional partners to develop the plan and grant the licenses, waivers and permissions needed for the relevant financial transactions.

“The United States of America undertakes with regional partners to develop a definitive, mutually agreed plan with at least USD 300 billion for the reconstruction and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The mechanism for the implementation of this plan will be finalized as part of final deal within 60 days. All required licenses, waivers, and permissions needed for the relevant financial transactions will be granted by the United States of America,” the US official read out.