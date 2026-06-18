Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu avoided criticizing the US-Iran memorandum of understanding in recent conversations with American officials and said that if Tehran fully complied with the deal’s terms, it would be a “home run,” Israel's Channel 12 reported.

The report said US officials believe far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir are pushing Netanyahu to take a tougher stance against the deal.

Israeli officials rejected that assessment, saying opposition to the deal extends across the security establishment, including Defense Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and other senior military officials, who view the agreement as a strategic disaster for Israel, according to the report.

“Israel must be prepared to act alone,” a senior member of Netanyahu’s security cabinet was quoted as saying. “It won’t happen tomorrow morning, but our baseline assumption is that Trump has lost interest, regardless of what the Iranians will or won’t do.”