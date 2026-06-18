US military lifts blockade on Iranian ports
US Central Command said American forces had lifted the blockade on all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas in accordance with President Donald Trump’s direction.
American forces are not impeding the transit of vessels to or from Iranian ports on the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, CENTCOM said in a post on X.
“All U.S. military blockade enforcement efforts have ceased,” CENTCOM said.
CENTCOM said US naval ships would remain in the area to ensure all aspects of the agreement were “adhered to, obeyed and in full force and effect.”