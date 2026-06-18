Technical talks on Iran expected this weekend, Vance says
Asked about the US plan to destroy Iran’s highly enriched uranium stock, Vice President JD Vance said technical negotiations were expected to begin this weekend, though the timing could still change.
“These technical negotiations are going to start sometime this weekend. That's still the plan, but that could change because it's not an easy country, Iran, to get out of, and so we're trying to figure out exactly when that's going to happen,” Vance said.
“I suspect this weekend, but I'm not sure. I may, it just depends on exactly when the Iranians can get there. We're trying to figure that out as we speak, but again, I suspect it will happen this weekend,” he added.