US Vice President JD Vance criticized what he called a “weird panic” and “freakout” in Israel over the agreement between the United States and Iran.

“There is this weird panic almost in the Israeli system that I’ve picked up on where they assume that everything that is contemplated that is good for Iran will happen — but that will happen without the Iranians changing any behavior,” Vance said in an interview with the New York Times.

“That’s not how the deal is written,” he added.

Israeli officials across the political spectrum, including some allies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have criticized the agreement, saying it failed to address concerns over Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs and would constrain Israel’s military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Vance said the United States would not remove sanctions on Iran if Tehran was still funding a terrorist organization, in an apparent reference to Hezbollah.