Israel will not withdraw from a security zone in southern Lebanon as long as its security needs require it, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday, in his first public remarks since the text of the US-Iran agreement was published.

“We will restore security to the north,” Netanyahu said. “This requires maintaining the security zone in southern Lebanon, and it requires that we not leave it as long as Israel’s security needs demand it.”

Netanyahu said the zone separated Hezbollah from Israeli citizens and communities.

He also said Israel’s struggle was not over after the signing of the Iran-US memorandum of understanding.

“The struggle is still not over and further challenges still lie ahead,” Netanyahu said.

“We will continue to adhere to the supreme goal that has guided us — Iran will not have nuclear weapons,” he added.