US Vice President JD Vance said international waterways should be free of tolls and any final agreement with Iran must ensure the Strait of Hormuz is not used as a choke point for the global economy.

“First of all, we believe international waterways should be free of tolls, and that's been our position. That's what you see, of course, in the 60 days of the MOU,” Vance said.

Vance said the memorandum of understanding envisioned Oman, Iran and the GCC working together on a future security framework for the strait.

“We don't ever want this to happen again,” Vance said. “That's not about tolling, that's about ensuring that the straits are never used as a choke point for the global economy ever again.”

“We're going to do, of course, working with our allies in the region, is to ensure that that is reflected in the final deal, and if that's not reflected in the final deal, there's not going to be a final deal,” he added.

“If the Iranians want the benefits of the bargain, they have to give us the things that are necessary to get those benefits,” he said.