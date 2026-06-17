The US Treasury Department will immediately issue waivers for exports of Iranian crude oil and petrochemical products after the US-Iran memorandum of understanding is signed, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing a copy of the deal it had seen.

The United States will also end its naval blockade of Iranian ports, while the two countries will work to restore maritime traffic through Hormuz to prewar levels within 30 days, according to the report.

The agreement outlines a broad economic boost for Iran in exchange for ending its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz and reiterating its commitment never to seek a nuclear weapon, the report said.