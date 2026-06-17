The US Treasury Department will immediately issue waivers for exports of Iranian crude oil and petrochemical products after the US-Iran memorandum of understanding is signed, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing a copy of the deal it had seen.
The United States will also end its naval blockade of Iranian ports, while the two countries will work to restore maritime traffic through Hormuz to prewar levels within 30 days, according to the report.
The agreement outlines a broad economic boost for Iran in exchange for ending its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz and reiterating its commitment never to seek a nuclear weapon, the report said.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that he briefed Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the US-Iran memorandum of understanding in a phone call.
He said Lavrov welcomed the MOU and expressed Moscow’s support for its implementation.
Araghchi said the United States was responsible for properly implementing the MOU and stressed the need for a complete halt to Israeli strikes on Lebanon.
US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee suggested on Wednesday that every member of Hezbollah and Hamas be deported to Iran, saying the move would free Lebanon and Israel from Tehran’s proxies.
Huckabee said in a post on X that Iran was demanding that Israel stop defending its border against Hezbollah while a Gaza peace plan depended on Hamas disarming.
“Every member of Hezbollah & Hamas DEPORT to ‘Mothership’ in Iran,” he wrote. “Result? Lebanon & Israel free from Iran terror proxies. Give PEACE a chance!”
Pakistan is helping repatriate 30 Iranian nationals, including 22 crew members from a vessel recently interdicted by US authorities, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Wednesday.
“This includes 8 Iranian fishermen rescued at sea by the British vessel MMA Valour after their boat ran aground, and 22 Iranian crew members from the vessel Lenore/Davina, recently interdicted by US authorities,” he wrote on X.
They are expected to transit through Karachi in the coming days, he said, adding that Pakistan was coordinating with Iranian, US and UK authorities to ensure their safe return.
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar discussed the recent understandings between the United States and Iran in a phone call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
“The two leaders exchanged views on the recent understandings reached between the United States and Iran and the forthcoming signing of the Memorandum of Understanding in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, on Friday,” the ministry said.