Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that he briefed Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the US-Iran memorandum of understanding in a phone call.
He said Lavrov welcomed the MOU and expressed Moscow’s support for its implementation.
Araghchi said the United States was responsible for properly implementing the MOU and stressed the need for a complete halt to Israeli strikes on Lebanon.
US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee suggested on Wednesday that every member of Hezbollah and Hamas be deported to Iran, saying the move would free Lebanon and Israel from Tehran’s proxies.
Huckabee said in a post on X that Iran was demanding that Israel stop defending its border against Hezbollah while a Gaza peace plan depended on Hamas disarming.
“Every member of Hezbollah & Hamas DEPORT to ‘Mothership’ in Iran,” he wrote. “Result? Lebanon & Israel free from Iran terror proxies. Give PEACE a chance!”
Pakistan is helping repatriate 30 Iranian nationals, including 22 crew members from a vessel recently interdicted by US authorities, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Wednesday.
“This includes 8 Iranian fishermen rescued at sea by the British vessel MMA Valour after their boat ran aground, and 22 Iranian crew members from the vessel Lenore/Davina, recently interdicted by US authorities,” he wrote on X.
They are expected to transit through Karachi in the coming days, he said, adding that Pakistan was coordinating with Iranian, US and UK authorities to ensure their safe return.
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar discussed the recent understandings between the United States and Iran in a phone call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
“The two leaders exchanged views on the recent understandings reached between the United States and Iran and the forthcoming signing of the Memorandum of Understanding in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, on Friday,” the ministry said.
An Iranian lawmaker said on Wednesday that any diplomatic gains from US talks should not come at the expense of what he called “victories achieved through war and resistance.”
Ghasem Ravanbakhsh described Iran’s battlefield gains as failure to topple the Islamic Republic, control the Strait of Hormuz or prevent strikes on US bases in the region and targets in Israel.
“We are waiting from today for victories that come from the field of negotiations,” he said. “But never mind victory in diplomacy; do not turn the victories of resistance into defeat.”
Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon said on Wednesday that the international community “must not remain indifferent” to Iran’s repression, citing torture, mass graves, forced disappearances and families left without answers.
“The Iranian regime’s history is written in the suffering of its own people: torture chambers, mass graves, forced disappearances, and families left without answers. The victims of Iran’s repression, and their families, deserve truth, transparency, and accountability,” Danon said on X.