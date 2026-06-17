Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said one of the options under consideration for signing the memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington is for the presidents of the two countries to do so themselves.

“One of the ideas being considered is for it to be carried out by the presidents of the two countries,” Baghaei said, according to IRNA.

His remarks suggest that discussions over the format of the signing ceremony remain ongoing, despite expectations that the memorandum will be formally signed on Friday.

The text of the agreement has not yet been officially released, and officials on both sides have at times offered differing accounts of its contents and implementation.