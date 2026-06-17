A senior US official said Iran and the United States can still walk away from the memorandum of understanding due to be signed on Friday and that upcoming talks would likely focus on the sequencing of steps outlined in the preliminary accord.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official read out the 14-point memorandum that is due to be formally signed in Switzerland.

“I think the meeting in Switzerland will be quite critical in order to really see how we get to the next phase,” the official told reporters on Wednesday.

The official said the Switzerland meeting would be critical to determining whether the memorandum of understanding can evolve into a comprehensive agreement.

The document, as read out by the official, was similar to the 14-point memorandum that several media outlets had reported on earlier in the day.