Three-quarters of cyberattacks targeting Britain's critical infrastructure can be linked to hostile state actors, head of the UK's National Cyber Security Centre Richard Horne said on Wednesday.

Horne said the NCSC had dealt with 200 incidents involving critical infrastructure and supporting systems in the year to May 2026.

He warned that hostile states such as Russia, China and Iran were increasingly targeting systems that underpin essential services.

“Every board member and every executive, in every organisation” had to strengthen cyber resilience, Horne said, warning that vulnerabilities not addressed today could be exploited in a future conflict.