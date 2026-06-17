Iran confiscates Porsche of striker left out of World Cup squad
Iranian authorities have impounded a Porsche belonging to prominent Iranian footballer Sardar Azmoun.
The police commander of Kerman County in southeastern Iran said the vehicle had been on a list of cars marked for impoundment and was transferred to a parking lot after legal procedures were completed.
Azmoun was reportedly left out of Iran’s World Cup squad over a photo he posted during the war with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai. Iran was attacking the UAE at the time over what it called the country’s complicity in US-Israeli attacks on Iran.
Iran’s judiciary-affiliated Mizan news agency reported in March that authorities had seized some of Azmoun’s assets and accused him of “cooperating with a hostile enemy.”