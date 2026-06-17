Vice President JD Vance said the text of the US-Iran deal would be released by Friday “at the latest,” and that the White House was pushing to release it sooner.

Vance told CBS Mornings that Qatari and Pakistani negotiators who helped mediate the agreement had “asked us not to release the full text for a little while.”

“We’re actually trying to push them to get it out today, because we want to tell the American people what’s in this deal,” Vance said.

Vance said the agreement would reopen the Strait of Hormuz “immediately” and provide a framework in which Iran could receive benefits if it met US demands on stopping the funding of terrorism and no longer pursuing a nuclear weapon.

“When I say benefits, I’m talking about sanctions relief on their economy,” he said. “We’ve destroyed their nuclear program, but one of the things the president is trying to do is give them the incentive not to try to rebuild that program for the long haul.”

Asked whether the deal includes at least $300 billion in reconstruction financing for Iran and the release of all of Iran’s frozen financial assets, Vance said “none of those things flow to Iran unless Iran fundamentally changes how it behaves with the world.”

“What the president is really saying is, if Iran fundamentally transforms how it deals with the United States and the region, the rest of the world, then Iran can get some economic benefits,” Vance said.