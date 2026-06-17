UAE presidential aide says Iran attacks on Arab states cannot be ignored
UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash said on X that future regional arrangements must account for Iran’s attacks against the United Arab Emirates and other Arab states in the Persian Gulf during the war.
“Talk of new regional arrangements should not overlook a basic fact: Iran did not confine itself to conflict with Israel or the United States,” Gargash said in a post on X.
“Any serious approach to the future of the region must begin with respect for sovereignty and rejection of aggression against Arab states,” he added.
Gargash was responding to former Arab League Secretary-General Amr Moussa, who said the US-Iran memorandum of understanding was an important development that deserved support and could serve as a starting point for further agreements addressing the Palestinian issue.