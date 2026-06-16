Iran-US deal includes $300 billion investment fund, over half committed - Reuters
A $300 billion private investment fund designed to spur investment into Iran is outlined in the US-Iran framework agreement, with more than half of the sum already committed, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a source with direct knowledge of the deal.
The source said the fund was designed to give both sides an economic incentive to conclude a final deal, adding that it would contain no government money or grants.
The report said that companies based in the US, Persian Gulf states, Asia, South America and Africa had agreed to commit financing, with pledged investments spanning energy, logistics, manufacturing and transport.
A senior Iranian source told Reuters that Tehran had originally sought $400 billion in compensation for war damage from the US, but Washington said it would not provide it. The idea for the fund, to be named the Reconstruction and Development Fund, then emerged, the report said.
The Iranian source said regional countries could contribute by securing loans, establishing credit lines or directly financing reconstruction of sites damaged in the war, including the Mobarakeh Steel complex, refineries, airports and other infrastructure.
Reuters said the fund is separate from talks on lifting US sanctions and releasing frozen Iranian assets.
The fund will not be created or become operational until a final and satisfactory deal is signed, the source said. During the 60-day memorandum period, fund administrators will work with Iranian officials and investors to plan and scope projects, the report added.
The US military has overseen scores of secretive ship-to-ship oil transfers to keep Persian Gulf energy exports flowing, using aerial and water drones as well as helicopters to guide convoys to awaiting tankers, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
Reuters reported, citing 11 people familiar with the operation, that the transfers took place at two locations: off Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates and near Oman's port of Sohar.
The operation began in early May and involved at least 116 ships, according to shipping data and satellite imagery reviewed by Reuters.
The report said that an Apache helicopter downed by Iran on June 9 was involved in the mission, citing four sources.
Reuters said it could not confirm the helicopter's precise role in the operation. A US defense official told Reuters that no Central Command forces were taking part in an offshore ship-to-ship oil transfer operation.
The United States will allow Iran to immediately begin selling oil and fuel under the agreement to end the war, offering Tehran an early financial incentive to wind down the conflict, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the agreement.
The sanctions waivers for oil sales will take effect immediately upon signing the agreement this week and will also cover banking, transportation and insurance services needed to facilitate the sales, the report said.
The Wall Street Journal cited a senior US official as saying that while Iran would receive upfront sanctions relief for oil sales, sustained relief would depend on Tehran meeting US demands on issues including opening the Strait of Hormuz and its nuclear program.
Tehran would still not get immediate access to billions of dollars in frozen funds, the official said, according to the report.
US intelligence agencies have recently assessed that Iran can effectively shut down access to the Strait of Hormuz at will, meaning Tehran has acquired a powerful new ability to hurt the global economy as a result of the war, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing three sources familiar with the findings.
“We have now handed Iran de facto control over the strait – a weapon more powerful than any nuke,” one source familiar with the assessments told CNN.
A senior US official told CNN that Iran cannot access any benefits of the framework agreement unless the strait remains open and Tehran abides by the other points it agreed to. The official said the US would wind down its blockade in proportion with Iran restoring traffic in the strait.
Another source familiar with the framework agreement said Iran had upset China and Persian Gulf countries by trying to disrupt the free flow of energy through the strait. “Iran pays a price when they do this,” the source told CNN.
Mediators in US-Iran talks are discussing non-aggression pacts, Tehran's regional allied groups, nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz with Iran, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said on Tuesday.
"We are on the right track now towards regional security," al-Ansari told reporters in Doha. "Obviously, there are a lot of challenges coming ahead, but let's take this as a moment to enjoy some optimism."
"We are talking about various issues: the Strait of Hormuz, regional security and non-aggression, and good neighborly relations between this region and Iran," he said, adding that Iran's nuclear program, regional allied groups and missiles were also being discussed.
"These will not be resolved in mere days," he added.