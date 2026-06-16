The US military has overseen scores of secretive ship-to-ship oil transfers to keep Persian Gulf energy exports flowing, using aerial and water drones as well as helicopters to guide convoys to awaiting tankers, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Reuters reported, citing 11 people familiar with the operation, that the transfers took place at two locations: off Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates and near Oman's port of Sohar.

The operation began in early May and involved at least 116 ships, according to shipping data and satellite imagery reviewed by Reuters.

The report said that an Apache helicopter downed by Iran on June 9 was involved in the mission, citing four sources.

Reuters said it could not confirm the helicopter's precise role in the operation. A US defense official told Reuters that no Central Command forces were taking part in an offshore ship-to-ship oil transfer operation.