The memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran has been signed by President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Reuters reported on Monday, citing a senior US official.

The official said details of the agreement would be released within the next 24 to 48 hours and that technical discussions would be launched later this week.

The official added that relief of frozen funds and sanctions relief would be tied to performance.