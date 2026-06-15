The heads of the Iranian and US delegations will likely meet in Switzerland on Friday, where the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States will be signed, followed by the first round of subsequent negotiations, Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said.

Araghchi added that Iran’s economy should not make itself dependent on or tied to such economic agreements through negotiations with the United States.

He said the negotiation process and implementation of the agreement would be planned based on “distrust, broken promises and past experiences.”