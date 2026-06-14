Khamenei relative criticizes those opposed to Iran signing US MOU
Mohammad-Hossein Khoshvaght, the brother-in-law of Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s brother, criticized those opposed to Iran signing a memorandum of understanding with the United States to end the war.
“In the SNSC, military and security commanders and representatives of the leadership, alongside the president and the foreign minister, have reviewed the issue of the memorandum of understanding to end the war under the supervision of the leadership, taking into account Iran’s interests and benefits, and have reached a conclusion; what does opposition to it, alongside Netanyahu, by some people mean?!” Khoshvaght wrote on X.