US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said President Donald Trump still intended for the preliminary framework of a peace deal with Iran to be signed.

“The president has every intent for it to happen. I’ll leave the actual details and timing to the White House,” Waltz said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“The Iranians are incredibly difficult negotiators, coupled with the fact that they’re having a very hard time getting guidance from their supreme leader, and they’re not always on the same page within their team,” he added.

Waltz said Trump and US negotiators were confident the deal would happen.

“They have every intent of getting this done today,” he said.