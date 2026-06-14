Former US President Barack Obama said a new agreement with Iran was unlikely to improve significantly on the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA.

“It is doubtful that any agreement that arises is going to be significantly different or a significant improvement from the deal that we had in the first place, which had worked for a long stretch of time before the United States pulled out,” Obama said in an interview with ABC News.

“I’m hopeful that bombing stops and ordinary people are no longer suffering as a consequence of the war,” he added.

Obama said the crisis showed the limits of using force to resolve foreign policy problems.

“The notion that we can just bully our way or bomb our way to solutions may sometimes seem appealing,” Obama said, adding that diplomacy could produce deals “that don’t solve 100% of the problem but solve 80, 90% of the problem” while avoiding war.