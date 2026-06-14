Iran was conveying its message to the United States through Qatari mediators in Tehran before Israel’s attacks on Beirut’s southern suburbs on Sunday, IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency reported, citing a source close to the negotiations.

The source was quoting as saying that nothing had yet been finalized in the Iran-US talks.

“Even if all of Iran’s views are incorporated (into the US-Iran memorandum of understanding), no agreement will be signed at the time announced by Donald Trump,” the source added.