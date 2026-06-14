The Israeli military said it was preparing for the possibility of fire toward Israel in the coming hours following its strike in Beirut.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir was conducting ongoing situation assessments with relevant commanders.

“The IDF continues to maintain readiness and vigilance for a range of scenarios in defense and offense,” the military said in a statement.

“The IDF will not tolerate fire toward the territory of the State of Israel,” the military said.