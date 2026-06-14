Hezbollah commander Ali al-Hajj was killed in Israel’s airstrike on Dahieh in Beirut on Sunday, Al Arabiya reported.

Al Arabiya also reported that the Israeli military carried out three airstrikes on the town of Sajd in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military earlier said it targeted a Hezbollah headquarters in Dahieh in Beirut in response to the Iran-backed group launching three drones toward northern Israel.