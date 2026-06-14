Iran’s foreign ministry condemned Israel’s strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, calling it a violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and a breach of the April ceasefire understanding between Iran and the United States.

"Iran, while recalling the direct responsibility of the US government for the crimes committed by the Zionist regime and its repeated violations of the ceasefire against Lebanon or Iran, emphasizes its determination to take all necessary measures to exercise its inherent right of legitimate defense," the ministry said in a statement.

"It is clear that responsibility for the dangerous consequences of the Zionist regime’s warmongering for regional peace and security will rest with the United States and the Zionist regime," the statement added.