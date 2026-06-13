Iranian lawmaker Kamran Ghazanfari said on Saturday in a message titled “warning to the negotiating team” that Iranian officials in talks with the United States have crossed what he described as the Supreme Leader’s “red lines,” arguing that any resulting agreement would lack legitimacy and would not be enforceable.

Ghazanfari added that the United States had repeatedly threatened Iran and members of its negotiating team during the two-month talks, saying any deal reached under such conditions would have no validity under international law.