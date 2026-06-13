Conservative Iranian daily Javan criticized hardliners who reject any negotiation with the United States, saying talks can be part of the same confrontation rather than a retreat from it.

The newspaper said some critics “do not accept any discussion or negotiation” and cannot understand that diplomacy can function like war or as its continuation.

It mocked those who argue Iran stopped fighting just as the enemy’s defenses were exhausted, saying they imagined Tehran had reached the moment of final victory and should not have halted the war.

Javan said many critics of the talks lack military knowledge and are wrongly comparing the current conflict with the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war, which it noted also did not end without negotiation.

The paper said Trump and the United States remain hostile, but argued that opposing every diplomatic move because of Washington’s history is a weak argument.

“Negotiation does not mean compromise, losing guarantees or being deceived by a bullying and oath-breaking side,” Javan wrote, adding that governments can fight and negotiate at the same time.

The daily said Iranians should trust the leadership and negotiators to prevent political chaos, describing negotiation not as a tool to remove hostility but as a way to manage the enemy.

It warned that both blanket opposition to talks and claims that Iran has no choice but to accept a deal only benefit the enemy.