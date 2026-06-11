Three Indian seafarers initially reported missing after an incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello have been confirmed dead, Indian Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday.

Sonowal said the bodies had been located and identified, calling the deaths a “profound loss” to India’s maritime community.

He said officials had been directed to arrange the immediate repatriation of rescued crew members and the swift return of the bodies for final rites.