Saudi Arabia condemns Iran's attacks on Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait
Saudi Arabia condemned on Thursday repeated Iranian attacks targeting Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait, saying they violated the sovereignty of neighboring Arab states and increased regional tensions.
The Saudi foreign ministry urged calm and restraint, and called for an immediate halt to military operations and a return to diplomacy.
It welcomed mediation efforts led by Qatar between the United States and Iran, saying they could help spare the region and its people a return to war and restore security and stability.