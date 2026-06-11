IRGC says it hit US fighter jet sites in Jordan, details US attacks inside Iran
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement it struck deployment sites of US F-35, F-15 and F-16 fighter jets at Al-Azraq air base in Jordan with 12 ballistic missiles.
"The strikes were carried out in response to US attacks on sites inside Iran, including a recreational site, an industrial complex, and areas near military installations around Karaj, Nazarabad and Pishva, as well as a local IRGC base," the statement said. "Operations would continue as long as enemy aggression persists."