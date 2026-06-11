Bahrain says air defenses intercept and destroy Iranian aerial attack
Bahrain’s air defense systems have intercepted and destroyed Iranian aerial attacks in the skies over the kingdom, a media adviser to the king, Nabeel Al Hamer, said on X.
Bahrain’s air defense systems have intercepted and destroyed Iranian aerial attacks in the skies over the kingdom, a media adviser to the king, Nabeel Al Hamer, said on X.
A Telegram channel affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) published an image showing a white smoke trail in the sky following a ballistic missile launch, with the caption: “Ballistic Missile shot from Isfahan.”
Kuwait’s Army said on Wednesday its air defense systems are currently intercepting hostile aerial targets in accordance with established operational procedures.
It urged the public to follow security and safety instructions issued by the competent authorities and to rely on official sources for information.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said the United States should “unleash” Israel and be prepared to use military force if Iran does not sign a deal immediately.
"We should unleash Israel and we should use military force ourselves if they do not sign a deal right now. If you told Hitler that people are suffering, he would not care," Graham said on Fox.
"These people in charge are more tied to their ideology and their agenda than they are to the suffering of the Iranian people. These are pretty hard people to deal with. It is not that you cannot get a deal, but clearly what we are doing has not led to a deal yet," he added.
US Central Command said its forces carried out additional self-defense strikes on multiple targets in Iran on Wednesday at the direction of the president.
"The strikes targeted Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communications systems, and air defense sites across the country," CENTCOM said in a statement.
It added that US Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy assets carried out precision strikes against targets it said posed a threat to US forces and commercial shipping in regional waters.
Iran’s official media reported that several sounds resembling explosions were heard in parts of Karaj early Thursday morning, causing concern among residents.
Residents in different areas said sudden blast-like sounds were heard around 4 a.m. local time, with journalists reporting up to five explosions, the report added.
The report said no official authorities have commented on the cause of the sounds, and investigations are ongoing.