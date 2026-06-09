US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the pilots involved in an incident in the Strait of Hormuz were fine and that the United States would issue a report on the incident.

"The pilots are fine... We are going to issue a report tomorrow, but the pilots are fine," he said en route to White House.

Trump said he had a “very good conversation” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and did not blame him for hitting back after Israel was attacked by Iran.

“We had a very good conversation and he was hit and he hit back. And I can't blame him for that,” Trump said. “They were going back and forth and now they both agreed, through me, to stop.”

He added that the United States was close to reaching a deal with Iran, arguing that an agreement would be more effective than further bombing.

“If we go and bomb, which we can do very easily if we want, and we spend another two or three weeks bombing, they’ll have nothing left whatsoever,” Trump said.

“But you won’t have the strait open for months,” he said. “If we do the bombing, a lot of people are going to be killed. Who wants to do that? I don’t.”