Iran’s deputy foreign minister told Al Jazeera that a US Apache helicopter that went down over the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday was not deliberately targeted by Iran.

Kazem Gharibabadi said such events could happen unintentionally because of the tense military situation in the area.

"Iran was not behind the attack. Such incidents may occur unintentionally because of the tense atmosphere in the Strait of Hormuz. There was no deliberate targeting by Iran of the US helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz," he said.