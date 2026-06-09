Messages sent by teenagers described a growing gap between what they need and what their families can afford, with some saying even routine activities and modest purchases now feel unattainable.

One teenager said upgrading a computer has become unrealistic after the price of an 8GB DDR5 memory module rose to around 500 million rials (over $280).

Iran's minimum monthly wage is currently worth around $90-$110, depending on exchange-rate fluctuations, while estimates from labor experts put average monthly earnings for many workers at roughly $150.

"With these conditions, buying or upgrading a computer has become a dream," the teenager said.

Another wrote that a mobile phone purchased for 500 million rials (over $280) in February is now worth 930 million rials (over $520).

Others pointed to the disappearance of simple recreational activities from their lives. A 15-year-old said swimming pool fees have more than doubled since early April, while another said that a bicycle that once cost 300 million rials (around $170) now sells for 620 million rials (about $350).

"We Iranian teenagers and young people have reached a point where eating one good meal makes us happy, while our peers in other countries have many things to enjoy," one message said.

Embarrassed to ask

Several teenagers said financial pressure has not only reduced their expectations but also left them feeling ashamed to express their needs.

They described watching their parents struggle with rising living costs and choosing to remain silent about things they want or need.

An 11-year-old girl said her birthday falls in September but she is embarrassed to ask her father to organize a celebration.

She questioned why having a birthday party should be considered a wish rather than a normal part of childhood.

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A 14-year-old wrote: "Whenever I ask my parents for something, they say they don't have the money. I feel ashamed when I sit at the dinner table."

Another 15-year-old said gym membership fees had tripled.

"I feel guilty asking for things I need because I know dealing with these prices is not easy for my parents," the teenager wrote.

Some others said they increasingly feel like a burden on their families. One wrote that their parents regularly give up their own wishes to provide for their children, while another said the feeling of being an extra weight on the family has become constant.

A 14-year-old girl said she feels guilty whenever her parents buy something for her and has become pessimistic about her future.

Adult worries replace childhood concerns

Some said their attention has shifted from hobbies, friendships and future plans to concerns about war, economic conditions and daily news.

"Whenever I think about war and ceasefires, I cry," one teenager wrote. "Why can't I enjoy life like other teenagers or go to school wearing what I want?"

A 12-year-old asked why children should be preoccupied with current events instead of enjoying their free time.

Several said the issues occupying their minds resemble adult concerns rather than those usually associated with adolescence.

"I should be thinking about having fun and playing, not working or worrying about politics and the price of gold and dollars," one teenager wrote.

Comparisons with teenagers abroad appeared frequently in the messages.

A 16-year-old girl said she works instead of pursuing leisure activities and is often too exhausted to remain on her feet.

A university entrance exam candidate wrote that seeing graduation celebrations in other countries leaves the strongest sense of longing.

Growing uncertainty about the future

Several teenagers said they struggle to imagine a future for themselves at a stage in life when they should be exploring talents, setting goals and pursuing ambitions.

An 18-year-old said the country's conditions have left little motivation even for ordinary daily life, let alone planning for the future.

Another wrote that, despite being only 18, they are already watching their hopes and ambitions fade.

A 15-year-old said economic pressure, exhaustion and disappointment have become part of everyday life and make long-held aspirations feel impossible to achieve.

Some said uncertainty is even shaping major life decisions.

A ninth-grade student wrote that although they would like to choose an academic path based on personal interests, the future feels so unpredictable that passion has become a luxury.

Instead of focusing on dreams, the student said thoughts are dominated by rising prices, war and the memory of those who have died, creating a sense of being trapped with no clear path forward.