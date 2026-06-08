“Dahiyeh in Beirut will be treated the same as the northern communities,” Katz said, referring to the Hezbollah stronghold in southern Beirut.

“Any attack on the northern communities will lead to an attack in Dahiyeh. The IDF will continue to operate in Lebanon against the Hezbollah terror organization,” he added.

Katz said Israel “categorically rejects Iran’s threats.”

“Any Iranian attempt to link Lebanon and Iran and attack Israel will be met with great force, as happened yesterday,” he said.

Iran had earlier warned it would respond to any further Israeli “aggression” in Lebanon, including in the country’s south.

The Israeli defense minister's remarks came after sirens sounded in northern Israel's Zar'it area when a projectile was identified as falling in an area where Israeli forces were operating in southern Lebanon. The Israeli military said no casualties were reported.