Iranian missile raids on Israel hit targets aiding Hezbollah in war, MP says
The Iranian missile attacks against Israel struck targets that could help Lebanon's Hezbollah in the war, Iranian lawmaker Ali Khezrian said.
The Iranian missile attacks against Israel struck targets that could help Lebanon's Hezbollah in the war, Iranian lawmaker Ali Khezrian said.
US forces disabled an empty oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman after it violated the US blockade against Iran by attempting to sail to an Iranian port, US Central Command said on Monday.
CENTCOM said the Palau-flagged M/T Marivex was transiting international waters toward Iran on June 8 when an F/A-18 Super Hornet from the USS Abraham Lincoln fired a precision munition into the vessel’s engineering and steering spaces.
The command said the strike came after the crew failed to comply with US orders, adding that the tanker was no longer sailing toward Iran.
CENTCOM said US forces have disabled seven non-compliant vessels, redirected 134 ships that complied with the blockade, and allowed 42 vessels carrying humanitarian aid to pass since the blockade began on April 13.
Iran’s aviation chief Abouzar Shiroodi said the country’s airspace had returned to normal after authorities announced the end of military operations, with flights set to resume according to issued NOTAMs (Notice to Airmen).
He said flight restrictions were lifted after safe conditions were restored and coordination was completed with relevant authorities.
Aviation operations across the country are now returning to normal schedules, he added.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he decided to "hold fire" against Iran after Tehran stopped its attacks but warned that Israel would respond with force if Iran and Hezbollah resumed attacks.
Netanyahu said he had delivered the same message to US President Donald Trump.
“If they make a mistake and resume attacks we will respond powerfully. Israel has the right to defend itself and we implement it when needed,” Netanyahu said.
Netanyahu said Iran and Hezbollah had tried to establish a new equation in which they could fire on Israel without facing an Israeli response.
“That is unacceptable,” he said.
An Iranian deputy foreign minister dismissed the EU’s new sanctions over the Strait of Hormuz as a “political and hypocritical” move, accusing the bloc of ignoring what he called a US naval blockade against Iran.
In a post on X, Kazem Gharibabadi vowed that Tehran would continue exercising sovereign rights over the waterway.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israel “categorically rejects Iran’s threats” and warned that any Iranian attempt to link Lebanon and Iran to attacks on Israel would be met with force, while vowing to strike Beirut’s Dahiyeh if Hezbollah attacks northern Israel.
“Dahiyeh in Beirut will be treated the same as the northern communities,” Katz said, referring to the Hezbollah stronghold in southern Beirut.
“Any attack on the northern communities will lead to an attack in Dahiyeh. The IDF will continue to operate in Lebanon against the Hezbollah terror organization,” he added.
Katz said Israel “categorically rejects Iran’s threats.”
“Any Iranian attempt to link Lebanon and Iran and attack Israel will be met with great force, as happened yesterday,” he said.
Iran had earlier warned it would respond to any further Israeli “aggression” in Lebanon, including in the country’s south.
The Israeli defense minister's remarks came after sirens sounded in northern Israel's Zar'it area when a projectile was identified as falling in an area where Israeli forces were operating in southern Lebanon. The Israeli military said no casualties were reported.