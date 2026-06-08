Iran says airspace has returned to normal after military operations ended
Iran’s aviation chief Abouzar Shiroodi said the country’s airspace had returned to normal after authorities announced the end of military operations, with flights set to resume according to issued NOTAMs (Notice to Airmen).
He said flight restrictions were lifted after safe conditions were restored and coordination was completed with relevant authorities.
Aviation operations across the country are now returning to normal schedules, he added.