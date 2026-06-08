Communication between Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and Iranian officials has been disrupted since Sunday night, according to information obtained by Iran International.

A source familiar with developments said Monday's missile attacks on Israel were likely carried out under pre-established military protocols without coordination with the office of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The source added that the Revolutionary Guards' response to Israel's strike on Beirut's southern suburbs appeared too rapid to have followed an exchange of messages with Mojtaba Khamenei.