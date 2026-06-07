Iran has no ceasefire with the United States, a lawmaker said on Sunday and warned that a new war could break out.

“This is a fact that we do not have a ceasefire with America. In reality, we are in a pause in the fighting,” Vahid Ahmadi, a member of Iran parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee said.

Referring to recent clashes in southern Iran, he said Washington was trying to test Iran’s military readiness.

He said “there is a possibility of a new war” and that Iran had new capabilities on the way.